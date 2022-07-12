Police blotter: Armed carjacking of food delivery vehicle reported in Silver Spring

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from three vehicles between June 29 and July 2. The thefts happened on Schuylkill Road, Boiling Brook Parkway and Montrose Avenue.
- Property and a part were taken from four vehicles between June 26 and 30. The thefts happened on River and Wriley roads and Wisconsin and Willard avenues. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money, property and a part were taken from three vehicles between June 28 and July 2. The thefts happened on Hampden and Landon lanes and Aberdeen Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard between 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. June 28.
Aggravated assault
- One person assaulted another in the area of Connecticut Avenue and East West Highway around 9:30 p.m. June 29. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike between 2:30 and 3 p.m. July 2.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles early June 30. The thefts happened in the 8600 block of Tuckerman Lane and the 12100 block of Little Creek Drive.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 11400 block of Grey Colt Lane early June 30. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between 5 and 8:40 p.m. July 1.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9100 block of Brookville Road between 5 p.m. June 22 and 8 a.m. June 27. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from two vehicles between 12:30 p.m. June 26 and 8 a.m. June 27. The thefts happened in the 8700 block of Barron Street and the 800 block of University Boulevard. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between June 27 and July 2. The thefts happened in the 1300 block of Moffet Road and the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 1. The thefts happened in the 11500 block of February Circle and the 2900 block of Shanandale Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Teagarden Circle between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 25.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of 2nd Avenue between 1 p.m. June 30 and 2:30 p.m. July 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive between 10 p.m. June 27 and 1:30 p.m. June 28. It was recovered June 30.
Armed carjacking
- Two people stole a vehicle from a food delivery driver in the 1200 block of East West Highway early June 27. The robbers displayed weapons. The vehicle was recovered two days later.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the area of Langley Drive and Kines Street early June 30.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two males took property from a boy in the 900 block of Browning Avenue around 11:20 p.m. June 29.
Armed robberies
- Five people stole property from four adults in the 900 block of Bonifant Street early on July 2. The robbers displayed weapons and assaulted one of the victims.
- Three people assaulted a man and took his money in the area of Piney Branch Road and Arliss Street around 5:45 p.m. July 2. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
- Three people took money and property from a man in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue early June 29. One robber displayed a weapon.
- Three people stole property from a man and one assaulted him in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane early June 29. Two of the robbers displayed weapons.
Commercial burglaries
- Three people stole merchandise from Milan Jewelers in the 8600 block of Colesville Road between 10:20 p.m. June 26 and 12:18 p.m. June 27. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from Brookeville Properties and Silver Branch Brewing Co. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road early June 30. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between June 19 and 27. The thefts happened on Marathon Circle, Fields Road and Reprise and Mahogany drives. Force was reported.
- Two people took money and property from three vehicles between June 28 and July 1. Two thefts occurred in the 18900 block of Smoothstone Way, and the other occurred in the area of Club House Road and Brassie Place. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road between 5:45 p.m. June 24 and 3:30 p.m. July 1. The vehicle was recovered July 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Welbeck Way around 9 a.m. June 29. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered two days later.
Aggravated assault
- Five people tried to take money from a man in the area of Lost Knife Circle and Contour Road around 10:10 p.m. June 30. During the encounter, the attackers assaulted another man.
