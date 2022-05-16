Police Blotter: 20 vehicles reported stolen in Bethesda and Silver Spring areas

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Woolsey Drive between 9 a.m. and noon April 28.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 2:50 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. April 27. The thefts happened in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue and the 4500 block of Cheltenham Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between April 24 and 30. The thefts happened in the area of Marinelli Road and Citadel Avenue and the 11700 block of Parklawn Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between April 24 and 30. The thefts happened in the 5300 block of Western Avenue and the 4900 block of Westway Drive. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between April 22 and 29. The thefts happened in the 4900 block of Battery Lane and the 9500 block of Bulls Run Parkway. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6400 block of Camrose Terrace between 9:30 p.m. April 26 and 7:40 a.m. April 27.
- Property and a part were taken from three vehicles between April 30 and May 5. The thefts happened in the 6700 block of Hillandale Road and the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10700 block of Old Georgetown Road between 10 and 11 a.m. May 1. Force was reported.
- Two people stole money, property and parts from four vehicles between April 28 and May 7. The thefts happened on Augusta Lane, Western and Willard avenues and in the area of Bradley Boulevard and Chevy Chase Drive. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 9500 block of Bulls Run Parkway between 9 p.m. April 28 and 7:15 a.m. April 29. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 11200 block of Old Georgetown Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 1. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Freyman Drive between 7:30 a.m. April 27 and 7 p.m. April 28. It was recovered April 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue early April 27. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10800 block of Symphony Park Drive between 8:30 p.m. April 24 and 6 a.m. April 25.
- Two people stole a vehicle from Fitzgerald Hyundai in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike around 4 p.m. April 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Flanders Avenue between 8 p.m. May 4 and 7:30 a.m. May 5. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered May 11.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of White Flint Drive between 10 p.m. May 4 and 7:30 a.m. May 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside. It was recovered May 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Jamestown Road between 8 p.m. April 28 and 7:30 a.m. April 29.
- A motorcycle was taken in the first block of Pooks Hill Road between 10 p.m. April 30 and 6 a.m. May 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Burning Tree Road between 9:30 p.m. May 2 and 7 a.m. May 3. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6400 block of Rockledge Drive between noon May 4 and 2:50 p.m. May 5. The vehicle was recovered May 9.
Commercial thefts
- Two people stole money and merchandise from the Exxon gas station in the 7900 block of Old Georgetown Road early April 30. Force was reported.
- Two people took money and property from a woman inside Uncle Julio’s restaurant in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue between 6 and 7 p.m. April 30.
- Someone took property from a woman in the Giant grocery store in the 7100 block of Arlington Road around 1 p.m. May 5.
- Two people stole merchandise from Woodmont Market in the 8200 block of Woodmont Avenue around 11:45 p.m. May 5.
Aggravated assaults
- Someone assaulted a man and displayed a weapon in the 1900 block of East West Highway early April 24.
- Someone assaulted a person in the 4600 block of East West Highway around 3 p.m. April 28.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Theft from vehicle
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 14300 block of Potomac Heights Lane early May 4.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 12400 block of Village Square Terrace between 8 and 8:30 a.m. May 4. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12100 block of Bentridge Place between 9:45 p.m. May 6 and 8:45 a.m. May 7.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 6100 block of Montrose Road around 9:30 a.m. April 30. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from four vehicles between April 19 and 29. The thefts happened on East West Highway and Bonifant and Fenton streets.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between 10:30 p.m. April 29 and 1:30 p.m. April 30. The thefts occurred on Southampton Drive, Beacon Road and Hampshire West Court. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between April 24 and 30. The thefts occurred in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive and the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 8 p.m. May 1 and 7 a.m. May 2. The thefts occurred in the 1000 block of Ripley Street and the 8300 block of Colesville Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between May 1 and 4. The thefts occurred in the 300 block of Normandy Drive and the 200 block of Granville Drive. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between April 30 and May 2. The thefts occurred in the 9200 block of Piney Branch Road and the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between April 29 and May 7. The thefts happened in the area of Southampton Drive and Beacon Road, New Hampshire Avenue, Mount Pisgah Road and Hampshire Green Lane. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 29 and May 3. The thefts happened on Oak Leaf Drive, New Hampshire Avenue, Michale Court and Cherry Hill Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15000 block of Old Columbia Pike between 10:30 p.m. May 1 and 6 a.m. May 2. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between 9 p.m. April 25 and 6:20 m. April 26. The vehicle was recovered April 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane between 8:50 p.m. April 24 and 7:30 a.m. April 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12500 block of Prosperity Drive between 7 p.m. April 26 and 1 p.m. April 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3700 block of Lamberton Square Road between 10 p.m. April 28 and 12:30 a.m. April 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 10 p.m. May 4. The vehicle was reportedly left running. It was recovered one week later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue around 10:20 p.m. May 6. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11900 block of Rumsfeld Terrace between 9:15 a.m. April 29 and 4:30 a.m. April 30. The vehicle was recovered May 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11800 block of Healing Way around 7:50 p.m. May 3. Force was reported. It was recovered four days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 16400 block of Old Columbia Pike between 6 a.m. April 22 and 7 a.m. April 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive between 8 p.m. May 3 and 6:20 a.m. May 4. It was recovered May 4.
Armed carjacking
- Three people stole a vehicle from a man in the 8000 block of 13th Street around 10 p.m. April 27. One of the robbers displayed a weapon. The vehicle was recovered April 30.
Weapons offenses
- Shots were fired in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue early May 1.
- A man was arrested in connection with a weapons offense during a traffic stop in the 800 block of 13th Street around 5:45 p.m. May 4.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole property from a woman in the area of Greenwood and Clayborn avenues around 9 p.m. April 24. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone took property from Metro by T-Mobile in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2 p.m. April 26. The robber implied he had a weapon.
- Someone stole money from the McDonald’s in the 8500 block of Colesville Road. The robber displayed a knife.
Commercial burglaries
- Someone committed two burglaries from a storage room at the Days Inn in the 800 block of 13th Street on April 28 and 29.
- Merchandise was taken from a Montgomery County Liquor & Wine store in the 8700 block of Flower Avenue between 7:10 and 7:30 p.m. April 24. Force was reported.
Strong arm robberies
- Two people assaulted a boy and took his property in the first block of Veterans Plaza around 10:50 p.m. April 29.
- Someone assaulted a taxi driver and took his property in the 700 block of University Boulevard East around 5:30 a.m. April 24.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 19500 block of Worsham Court between 10 p.m. on April 28 and 9:15 a.m. April 29. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 8000 block of Cessna Avenue between midnight on April 11 and 9 a.m. April 25. Force was reported.
Commercial theft
- Someone took a man’s property inside the Wendy’s in the 18300 block of Contour Road around 8:20 p.m. April 29.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 19000 block of Capehart Drive between 8:30 p.m. April 30 and 4 p.m. May 2. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked. It was recovered May 3.
Assaults
- Someone assaulted a man in the 9200 block of Corporate Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. May 5.
- Someone assaulted a woman in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road around 5:30 p.m. May 5.
