Police Blotter: 10 vehicle thefts, four commercial burglaries reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Cummings Lane between 1 and 5:15 p.m. May 18.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Wisconsin Avenue early May 15. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10200 block of Frederick Avenue between 8 p.m. May 16 and 9:30 a.m. May 17.
- Money, property and a part were taken from four vehicles between May 14 and 18. The thefts happened on Woodrow Place, Dahlonega Road, Brookeway Drive and in the area of S. Park Avenue and The Hills Plaza. Force was reported in two events; money, property and a vehicle part were taken.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between May 13 and 15. The thefts happened on Adelaide Drive, Old Georgetown Road and Algonquin Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 1700 block of East West Highway between 8 p.m. May 16 and 7:45 a.m. May 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4400 block of Brookfield Drive between 2:30 and 6 a.m. May 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Carver Road between 11:45 p.m. May 14 and 10 a.m. May 15.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7400 block of Nevis Road between 8:30 p.m. May 20 and 9:40 a.m. May 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6800 block of Melody Lane between 11 p.m. May 20 and 10:25 a.m. May 21. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked. It was recovered three days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9800 block of Glenolden Drive between midnight and 6:45 a.m. May 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside. It was recovered the next day.
Commercial burglary
- Pharmaceuticals were taken from a Harris Teeter in the 11800 block of Old Georgetown Road early May 20. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Theft from vehicles
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 8400 block of Bells Ridge Terrace early May 20.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between May 14 and 17. The thefts happened in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive and the 1100 block of Ripley Street.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road between 6 p.m. May 14 and 7:30 a.m. May 16. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from four vehicles between May 15 and 19. The thefts happened on New Hampshire Avenue, Edelblut Drive and Elton Road, and in the area of Columbia Pike and Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between May 12 and 20. The thefts happened on New Hampshire Avenue and Nora, Plum Orchard and Lockwood drives. Force was reported in one case.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 12 and 21. The thefts happened on Brahms and Leatherwood terraces, Santini Road, Castle Boulevard and Woodlake Drive, and in the area of Cedar Tree Drive and Dunwood Terrace. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Fenton Street and Roeder Road around 4:45 p.m. May 15. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. May 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of 16th Street between 10:30 p.m. May 17 and noon May 18. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Colesville Road around 3:30 p.m. May 19. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked. It was recovered six days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Colesville Road and Ramsey Avenue between 5:15 and 7:15 p.m. May 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Georgia Avenue and Corwin Drive between 3 p.m. May 15 and 4 a.m. May 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2200 block of Darrow Street between 8:30 p.m. May 19 and 9 a.m. May 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and with a spare key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard early May 15. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 9:30 p.m. May 18. It was recovered May 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3200 block of Automobile Boulevard early May 21.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole property from a man in the area of Briggs Chaney and Fairdale roads around 7:30 p.m. May 18. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from All Set Restaurant & Bar in the 8600 block of Fenton Street between 11 p.m. May 18 and 1 a.m. May 19.
- Money was taken from Whole Foods in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue early May 19.
- Money and property were taken from iFix iBuy Phones in the 100 block of University Boulevard West between 5 p.m. May 19 and 7:50 a.m. May 20. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4100 block of Sandy Spring Road early May 20. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Four people took money and property from two men and assaulted them in the 8200 block of Fenton Street early May 21.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between May 12 and 20. The thefts happened in the 10600 block of Seneca Ridge Drive and the 10300 block of Ridgeline Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between May 12 and 16. The thefts happened in the 7600 block of Rickenbacker Drive and the 7800 block of Airpark Road. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 9600 block of Lost Knife Road around 10:15 a.m. May 21. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
