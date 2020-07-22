 Police ask for public’s help in identifying body found in Potomac River
It is believed to be a man in his 30’s, detectives say

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Photo from Pete Piringer

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body found in the Potomac River Tuesday night, south of Great Falls.

Emergency crews found and recovered the body just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A kayaker and people on the Virginia shore had reported seeing what they thought was a distressed swimmer or a body, according to Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Piringer said in a video on Tuesday that no one had been reported missing as a swimmer or in a boat.

Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday afternoon that they think the body is of a man in his 30s, of Indian or Pakistani descent, who was 5 feet, 8 inches and weighed about 207 pounds.

The body doesn’t match the description for any cases of missing people reported in Montgomery County, police said.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

