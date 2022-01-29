Person struck by train, seriously injured at Bethesda Metro

Emergency crews respond to the Bethesda Metro station on Saturday after a person was struck by a train. via Pete Piringer

A person was seriously injured when they were struck by a train on Saturday afternoon at the Bethesda Metro station, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue official.

In a series of Twitter posts on Saturday, Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer wrote that the person was “struck and trapped underneath” the train, but was alert and conscious. The person then was freed and taken to a hospital with priority 1 injuries, which are the most serious, he wrote.

Piringer wrote that Metro Transit Police are investigating the incident. He wrote that it was “likely intentional,” but did not elaborate.

Passengers on the train that struck the person were evacuated, according to Piringer.

Other trains bypassed the Bethesda stop temporarily while emergency crews worked to extricate the injured person. Trains were still single tracking between Medical Center and Friendship Heights as of 4 p.m.

No other injuries were reported, Piringer wrote.

Neither Piringer nor Metro police could immediately be reached for comment on Saturday. A WMATA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.