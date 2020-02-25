Updated: Man seriously injured after being struck, trapped underneath Metro train in Rockville
Incident happened just south of Rockville station, Fire & Rescue spokesman said
A Metro train struck a person on the tracks just south of the Rockville station Tuesday morning
Photo via Pete Piringer
A man was seriously injured Tuesday morning after they were struck by a southbound Metro train just south of the Rockville Metro station and became trapped underneath, according to a Montgomery Fire & Rescue official.
Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday that an adult was hit on the tracks and trapped under the train near St. Mary’s School, just south of the station.
Piringer said in an interview that the person was a man.
Piringer wrote that the man was removed from the tracks through a technical rescue and was taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries.
In a video on Twitter, Piringer said that both Fire & Rescue and Metro’s emergency responders rescued the man by cutting a hole in the fence that protects the track right-of-way.
Metro Transit Police wrote on Twitter that the man was trespassing and climbed the fence to get on to the tracks. There are no pedestrian crossings in the area.
Transit police wrote that passengers on the train remained in place. After the rescue was complete, the train returned to the Rockville station and was offloaded as of 7:06 a.m., police said. There were no injuries to passengers.
Trains were single-tracking in the area near the crash, but service in both directions was restored as of 7:30 a.m., Metro wrote on Twitter.
