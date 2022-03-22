UPDATED: Person in custody after fatal stabbing of man in Gaithersburg

This story was updated at 11:50 p.m. March 21, 2022, to add more information from police.

A person was in custody Monday night following the fatal stabbing of a man in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County police.

The homicide happened in the 10100 block of Reprise Drive, police posted on Twitter Monday night. A suspect was in custody, police wrote.

Shiera Goff, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Monday night that a man was stabbed and someone was in custody. She did not provide additional information.

The area where the homicide ocurred is near the Crown area of Gaithersburg, off Diamondback Drive.

The homicide is the ninth of 2022 in Montgomery County, according to a count by Bethesda Beat.

