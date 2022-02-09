Person in critical condition after being shot in White Oak, police say

A person was in critical condition after a shooting this week in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, police said.

Officers were called to the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive to help with a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service call for an unconscious person around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police said in a press release on Wednesday.

Officers determined that the victim had a gunshot wound, and they were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said they think the victim was shot on Monday night or Tuesday morning. They did not provide the victim’s age, gender or any additional details.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The area where the victim was found is near the Vista at White Oak Apartments, close to both Old Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

