Pedestrian seriously injured in White Oak crash after being hit by vehicle
He has life-threatening injuries, police say
A male pedestrian was seriously injured when a vehicle hit him in the White Oak area Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County police said.
Police said in a press release that David Rafael Velasquez, 65, of Silver Spring, was struck just before 12:26 p.m.
A 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 17-year-old Dasia Kierra Wood, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue and tried to turn onto McCeney Avenue.
Police said the Camry went off the road and hit a stop sign, then went onto a service road and a sidewalk, where it hit Velasquez.
Velasquez was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Wood also was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Pete Piringer, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter at 12:30 p.m. that a vehicle had struck a person the 10900 block of New Hampshire Avenue near the intersection with Mahan Road.
Piringer wrote that a person had injuries considered life threatening and that first responders had to lift the vehicle off of him.
Piringer, reached by phone Thursday, did not have additional details about what happened or how Valasquez became trapped under the vehicle.
The area where the crash happened is near the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak.
Police said its Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information to call 240-773-6620.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com