Pedestrian seriously injured in Shady Grove
Man hit in front of Shady Grove Medical Center, taken to trauma center
A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle near a hospital in Shady Grove. He was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda for treatment.
Montgomery County police wrote on Twitter just before 3:40 p.m. Tuesday that a man had been hit on Shady Grove Road near Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Daniel Ogren, a battalion chief with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, said in an interview Tuesday night that the man was crossing Shady Grove Road near the hospital and the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Fallsgrove Village Center.
The man was struck by a vehicle, then hit his head on the pavement, Ogren said.
“It was a relatively low-speed impact,” he said.
Ogren said the man suffered a “significant head injury” after he hit his head.
Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, wrote in an email Wednesday morning that the man was in stable condition.
The man was taken to Suburban Hospital because it is a trauma center, Jordan wrote.
Tuesday’s crash is the latest in what has been a perilous month for pedestrians in Montgomery County. Three pedestrians were fatally struck this month, including two in separate crashes on Rockville Pike less than 24 hours apart.
