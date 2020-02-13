 Updated: Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Village
Person who was hit has life-threatening injuries, Fire & Rescue official says

By Dan Schere
| Published:
A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Montgomery Village

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Village, county police said.

Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Mann wrote on Twitter that the pedestrian was struck around 7:05 p.m. near the intersection of Midcounty Highway and Pier Point Place in Montgomery Village.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Montgomery County Police Department wrote on Twitter that the pedestrian had died. Police were on scene investigating as of 9 p.m.

The area where the crash happened is near Cider Mill Apartments.

Police wrote that some eastbound lanes of Midcounty highway were closed for the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Bethesda Beat staff writer Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this report.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

