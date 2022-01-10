Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Wheaton

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck in Wheaton on Sunday, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Newport Mill and Veirs Mill roads, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

Piringer did not have an update on the victim’s condition or any additional information about the vehicle or the driver as of Monday morning.

The area where the crash happened is near Newport Mill Middle School and Albert Einstein High School.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com