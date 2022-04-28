Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North Bethesda

A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in North Bethesda, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way around 10 a.m., according to spokesman Pete Piringer.

Piringer told Bethesda Beat that the pedestrian, an adult, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life threatening. He did not have additional information.

Following the crash, Tuckerman Lane was closed between Grosvenor Place and Sugarbush Lane, according to Montgomery County police.

