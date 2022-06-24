Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill

A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, according to authorities.

Around 4:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the area of Georgia Avenue near Rossmoor Boulevard for a collision involving a pedestrian, spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter. The pedestrian, an adult, suffered life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital, Piringer wrote.

Shiera Goff, a Montgomery County police spokeswoman, confirmed that the pedestrian had died. She did not have additional details about the incident or the pedestrian’s identity.

The crash happened in an area of Georgia Avenue close to the Leisure World shopping center.

Georgia Avenue, in recent years, has become a common location for fatal pedestrian crashes, including those involving a husband and wife that were killed in separate crashes in 2016 and 2021, just a few blocks apart.

There have been seven fatal pedestrian crashes in Montgomery County so far this year.

