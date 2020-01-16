 Pedestrian fatally struck in Rockville
  • .2020
  • .Pedestrian fatally struck in Rockville

Pedestrian fatally struck in Rockville

Man was hit near TGI Fridays on Rockville Pike

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

A vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian Wednesday night in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

Police wrote on Twitter that a man was hit at 12260 Rockville Pike. The driver of the vehicle that hit him remained at the scene, they said.

The area is near a shopping center with a TGI Fridays.

Earlier, at around 8:48 p.m., Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, wrote on Twitter that a pedestrian had been struck and had injuries considered life threatening.

Police did not release any other details Wednesday night and said there is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

TP resized

Male fatally stabbed in Takoma Park

Victim found on University Boulevard
CertifiKID resized

Business Notes: Potomac-based family discount website goes national

Plus: Bethesda woman launches airport assistance service
Federal Court

Rockville man sentenced to three years for $1.7 million fraud scheme

Authorities say money was used for condo, gambling

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Senior Executive Assistant |

A Wider Circle

Graphic Artist Intern |

Hendall Inc.

OR Scheduler |

Johns Hopkins Surgical Center

Assistant Facility Manager |

Maryland National Capital Park

Part Time Catering Associate |

Balducci's

Assistant Restaurant Management |

&pizza

Volunteers & Mentors |

KID Museum

Account Executive |

CRAFT

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested