Pedestrian fatally struck in Rockville
Man was hit near TGI Fridays on Rockville Pike
A vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian Wednesday night in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.
Police wrote on Twitter that a man was hit at 12260 Rockville Pike. The driver of the vehicle that hit him remained at the scene, they said.
The area is near a shopping center with a TGI Fridays.
Earlier, at around 8:48 p.m., Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, wrote on Twitter that a pedestrian had been struck and had injuries considered life threatening.
Police did not release any other details Wednesday night and said there is an ongoing investigation.
