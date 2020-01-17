Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Rockville Pike for second night in a row
Crash happened at intersection of 1st Street
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night near the intersection of Rockville Pike and 1st Street. It was the second straight night a pedestrian was struck and killed on Rockville Pike.
Photo from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Mann
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Rockville Pike Thursday night, Montgomery County police said.
Police wrote on Twitter that they received a call around 6:33 p.m. Thursday that a pedestrian had been struck at the intersection of Rockville Pike and 1st Street.
Police did not release any additional details as of 7:15 p.m. Thursday, but said a portion of southbound Rockville Pike was closed in the immediate area.
A pedestrian was also killed on Rockville Pike Wednesday night about two miles south from the site of Thursday night’s crash.
Three pedestrians have been struck and killed by motorists in Montgomery County this year, starting on Jan. 6.
This story will be updated.
