 Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on I-270 in Gaithersburg
Crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday

By Dan Schere
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Interstate 270 in Gaithersbug, according to Maryland State Police.

The person was struck by a “commercial motor vehicle” on northbound I-270 at around 5:25 a.m., according to a press release. Police said the pedestrian might have been “connected with” a disabled SUV in the area between the local and express lanes.

Police did not release additional details and said an investigation is ongoing.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, wrote on Twitter that a pedestrian was struck around 5:30 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of the interstate near the Shady Grove Road exit.

Piringer wrote that the pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries.Northbound traffic was being diverted into local lanes, Piringer wrote.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

