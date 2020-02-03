Pedestrian fatally struck by commuter train in Rockville
Police say it happened near 6000 block of Halpine Road
A pedestrian was killed Monday afternoon after being hit by a MARC commuter train, Montgomery County police said.
Police wrote on Twitter just after 4:30 p.m. that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a MARC train near the 6000 block of Halpine Road. The area is near the Twinbrook Metro station. It is also just north of a grade crossing at Randolph Road.
Police wrote that Bou Avenue would be closed near the Target store while they investigated the crash.
The Maryland Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter that train traffic was stopped near the area of the crash.
The fatality is the second this year involving a pedestrian being hit by a train. Randolph Garth, 60, of Martinsburg, W.Va., was fatally struck by a CSX train last month while crossing the tracks at the Germantown MARC rail station.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com