Pedestrian dies in hospital three days after vehicle struck him in Aspen Hill
Police say crash was hit-and-run, release photos of vehicle
Police say the vehicle that hit a man in Aspen Hill on Tuesday appeared to be a light-colored pickup truck, as captured on a surveillance camera. The truck left the scene. The man died on Friday.
Photo from Montgomery County Police Department
A pedestrian has died three days after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County police said.
Police said Robert Lawrence, 62, of Silver Spring, was hit by a vehicle around 10:09 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Bel Pre Road and London Lane.
Police said Lawrence stopped his white box truck in the far right lane of Bel Pre Road. He was outside when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west, police said.
A witness told officers that the vehicle, which appeared to be a light-colored pickup truck, drove away.
Lawrence was taken to the hospital Tuesday and died of his injuries on Friday, police said.
Police shared information about the crash in a press release on Friday. They included photos of the vehicle that hit Lawrence, which they think is a Ford F-250 or 350.
On Saturday, they issued an updated press release stating that Lawrence died of his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6620.
There have been nine fatal pedestrian crashes in Montgomery County this year. The most recent was the death of a construction worker in North Bethesda on June 1.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com