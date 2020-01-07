Pedestrian dies after being struck in Aspen Hill
Man was hit near intersection of Georgia Avenue and Aspen Hill Road
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County police.
Police wrote on Twitter that a man was killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Aspen Hill Road. The area is near the Aspen Hill shopping center.
Police wrote that the vehicle stayed at the scene. They did not provide additional details.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, wrote on Twitter that the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 13800 block of Georgia Avenue.
