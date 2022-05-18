Pedestrian, 84, dies after being struck in Bethesda earlier this month, police say

An 84-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a driver earlier this month near Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda has died, Montgomery County police said Wednesday.

Carole Barbara Weiss was struck by the driver of a blue 2005 Honda Accord traveling south on Rockledge Drive near Democracy Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. May 6, police said in a press release. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and helped, along with several witnesses. Weiss was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said at the time. Weiss died Tuesday, according to police.

Police did not list a hometown for Weiss.

Police said Wednesday the investigation has determined that Weiss crossed to a center median on Rockledge Drive and then entered the southbound lanes, where she was hit.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash and will determine whether charges will be filed once the investigation is complete, police said.

There have been five fatal pedestrian crashes in Montgomery County this year.

