Pedestrian, 19, seriously injured in White Oak hit-and-run crash

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in White Oak on Thursday night, Montgomery County police said.

Officers were called to the area of Columbia Pike and Prelude Drive just before 10 p.m. Thursday for the report of a pedestrian crash, police spokesman Carlos Cortes-Vazquez wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Friday.

During the investigation, police determined that the driver whose vehicle struck the pedestrian fled the scene, according to Cortes-Vazquez.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, according to Cortes-Vazquez. He is in critical condition.

Cortes-Vazquez did not respond to a question from Bethesda Beat about whether the driver has been charged.

Police did not provide additional information.

