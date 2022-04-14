Park Police to carry ‘sensory bags’ to ease stress in certain interactions

An example of toys that might be in the officers' "sensory bags." Courtesy Maryland-National Capital Park Police

Maryland-National Capital Park Police in Montgomery County this month will begin carrying tool kits with items intended to help calm people with disabilities or in mental health crises in what could be high-stress interactions with officers.

It will be the first department in Maryland to give all of its officers what are being called “sensory bags,” Park Police Chief Darryl McSwain, the Park Police chief for the Montgomery County division, said in an interview on Thursday.

The bags will have items like noise-canceling headphones, puzzles, Rubik’s Cubes and finger traps, all tools that promote concentration or stimulate senses. McSwain said they can be a critical intervention tool for people who are stressed or anxious about an interaction with police, or who struggle to communicate.

The department’s search and rescue and K-9 units began using the sensory bags toward the end of 2021. They have found the bags especially useful when approaching people who were reported missing, who often have dementia or autism, McSwain said.

“We are certainly excited to begin this project and it will be literally part of our DNA, for lack of a better term, moving forward, and we’re very confident as time goes on, it will help to save lives,” McSwain said.

Officers will receive training on how and when to use the toys, McSwain said. Officers will also receive training on crisis intervention and about how to interact with people who have certain conditions, such as autism, or who are deaf.

All of the materials in the sensory bags were purchased by the Parks Department’s Program Access Team and donated to the department.

So far, officers have found the equipment useful when assisting with funerals, or when doing searches for missing people, Sgt. Francis Wulff, who leads the search and rescue team, said.

For people with intellectual disabilities, police lights and sirens, radio traffic and even the officer’s uniform can be upsetting, he said. Sometimes, the toys can draw the person’s attention away from what might feel “chaotic” and make them feel more grounded, or lure them toward officers or a safer setting, rather than away.

They can also help the officers better connect with the person they are interacting with.

“I will tell you from experience in public safety for nearly 35 years, in some instances, it’s literally a life-and-death situation,” McSwain added. “Sometimes, members from the populations that we work with are near bodies of water or other hazards, and our ability to calm them down and lure them towards us, toward a place of safety, can literally be the difference between life and death for many of them.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com