Park police looking for bicyclist who attacked people on Capital Crescent Trail
In video, person says group was putting up signs to support black man who died in Minneapolis
Maryland-National Capital Park police are asking for the public's help in identifying a bicyclist who attacked people on the Capital Crescent Trail Monday
Maryland-National Capital Park Police say they are looking for a bicyclist who attacked people on the Capital Crescent Trail on Monday.
A video posted to the online community Reddit by the user “u/Flabbadabbadooh” shows a bicyclist wearing sunglasses, an orange helmet and a gray shirt pick up a bike and run toward the male who is filming.
The person who filmed the video wrote in the title that the man on the bike had attacked him and a group of friends who were putting up signs “calling for justice” for George Floyd.
Floyd was a black man in Minneapolis who was pronounced dead at a hospital on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. In a video that captured the incident, Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.
Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter. On Wednesday, a murder charge against him was upgraded and three other officers were charged. All four officers were fired.
Floyd’s death has sparked protests in cities across the country.
The video of the bicyclist attacking the male on Monday is 16 seconds and shows him running toward the filmer for five seconds before the camera hits the ground.
“Hey. What the f—,” someone can be heard saying.
As the camera hits the ground, another male voice can be heard saying “The f—ing tape. You want it? Give it to me.”
NBC 4, which previously reported the confrontation, aired another portion of the video that shows the bicyclist attacking a female moments before he runs toward the person filming. That portion of the video was not on Reddit.
Park police posted a photo of the bicyclist on Twitter Tuesday and wrote that they were asking for the public’s help in identifying him. They asked people to call a detective at 301-929-2774 if they had information and to reference case number 20001297.
Capt. Jeffrey Coe, a park police spokesman, said in an interview Thursday morning that there hadn’t been any developments in the case.
“We’re hoping someone might be able to identify the person,” he said.
Coe said he didn’t know the circumstances of the attack, or whether there were any injuries.
Coe said there were three complaints in the report about the bicyclist. He said he planned to meet with the detective about the case later in the day.
