Oral surgeon charged with murdering woman who overdosed on drugs he gave her, police say

Victim was former patient, had been in relationship with surgeon, according to police

By Dan Schere
An oral surgeon has been charged with murder after a woman overdosed on drugs he gave her, police say.

Dr. James Ryan, who has an oral surgery practice on Observation Drive in Germantown, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Sarah Harris on Jan. 26, police said in a press release.

Police did not provide ages or hometowns for Ryan or Harris.

Police said Harris was a former patient of Ryan’s and the two had been in a relationship.

Ryan gave Harris drugs between March 2021 and January 2022. She died of an overdose on Jan. 26, police said.

Police said Ryan had given Harris controlled substances, including Propofol, a drug sometimes used to induce sleep during medical procedures.

Ryan was arrested Tuesday morning, police said. A voice-mail message left for Ryan at his office from a reporter was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Court records for Ryan were not available Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Marcus Jones and State’s Attorney John McCarthy planned to hold a media briefing late Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

