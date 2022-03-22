Oral surgeon charged with murdering woman who overdosed on drugs he gave her, police say

An oral surgeon has been charged with murder after a woman overdosed on drugs he gave her, police say.

Dr. James Ryan, who has an oral surgery practice on Observation Drive in Germantown, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Sarah Harris on Jan. 26, police said in a press release.

Police did not provide ages or hometowns for Ryan or Harris.

Police said Harris was a former patient of Ryan’s and the two had been in a relationship.

Ryan gave Harris drugs between March 2021 and January 2022. She died of an overdose on Jan. 26, police said.

Police said Ryan had given Harris controlled substances, including Propofol, a drug sometimes used to induce sleep during medical procedures.

Ryan was arrested Tuesday morning, police said. A voice-mail message left for Ryan at his office from a reporter was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Court records for Ryan were not available Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Marcus Jones and State’s Attorney John McCarthy planned to hold a media briefing late Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com