 One person has died after Kensington fire
Woman initially taken to burn center with critical injuries

By Dan Schere
| Published:
A person has died from a fire that happened in Kensington, Montgomery County police said

A person has died from a fire that happened Tuesday afternoon in Kensington, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue was called to Summit Avenue around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a “well-involved” shed fire, spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter. A woman was critically injured and a man had injuries not considered life-threatening, he wrote.

Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview Thursday morning that there is currently a death investigation into the fire.

“We found out last night that somebody died as a result of the fire,” he said.

Goodale did not say who died or provide any additional details.

Piringer said on Wednesday that the woman who was injured was a professional fire performer.

She was taken to the burn center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., Piringer said.

Piringer could not immediately be reached Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

