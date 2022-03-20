One person dies after crash on Clara Barton Parkway

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

One person died after a crash on the Clara Barton Parkway in Brookmont, close to the D.C. border, early Sunday, according to authorities.

U.S. Park Police posted on Twitter Sunday that a fatal crash had occurred and that eastbound traffic was being diverted near Glen Echo. Westbound traffic was being diverted to the Chain Bridge.

Sgt. Thomas Twiname, a Park Police spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Sunday that three vehicles crashed around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Little Falls Branch.

A man had injuries considered life-threatening and another person was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no more specific information to provide at this time,” he wrote.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that a vehicle was in a ditch on its side with entrapment.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com