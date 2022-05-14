A shooting occurred at around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Silver Spring Transit Center. Photo by Steve Bohnel

This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, May 14, to add more information.

A man has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Saturday morning at the Silver Spring Transit Center, according to authorities.

Sherry Ly, a spokesman for WMATA, wrote in an email that the shooting occurred at around 9 a.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that one man was shot by another person after an altercation, Ly wrote.

“At this time, it is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the suspect,” Ly wrote.

More than a dozen MetroTransit and Montgomery County police cars were parked near the bus depot after the shooting as Metrorail riders and other pedestrians walked by. The entrance to the bus depot was blocked off with police tape as investigators surveyed the scene.

Police also had blocked off the southern entrance to the Metrorail station (closer to the bus depot) as the investigation continued. County police tweeted Saturday that rail and bus service at the Transit Center was closed. By around 11 a.m., rail service had resumed, but bus service in and out of the transit center was still closed.

