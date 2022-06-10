One killed in Germantown car crash, police say

A male was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Germantown, according to police.

In a press release Friday morning, Montgomery County police said a male driving a 2007 Infinity M35 lost control of the vehicle on Frederick Road while trying to navigate a curve near Wheatfield Drive.

The car crossed into the median and struck a tree before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes of Frederick Road, police said. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not provide the man’s age or identify him, pending notification of family.

The crash happened at about 11:37 p.m., police said.

No additional information was immediately available.