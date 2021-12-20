One dead, two injured after shootings near Aspen Hill, police say

One male died and two other people were injured from an apparent shooting early Sunday near Aspen Hill, police said.

Montgomery County police were called to the 13000 block of Ashby Road at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, responding to a report that a shooting had just occurred.

Police said in a press release that officers found three people who apparently had gunshot wounds.

One person with a gunshot wound on his upper body was taken to a hospital, then pronounced dead, police said.

Two other people had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. They also were taken to the hospital.

In a press release, police did not indicate if someone had been arrested or charged in connection with the shootings.

Police did not identify any of the people who were shot or other details of what happened. They said they would share the identity of the person who died after they contact the person’s family.

Ashby Road is between Arctic Avenue and Aspen Hill Road, west of Connecticut Avenue.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shootings to call them at 240-773-5070.

According to a memo prepared for the Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety Committee, the police department says there had been 30 homicides in the county through Nov. 30, not counting two homicides that were considered justifiable.