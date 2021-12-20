One dead after vehicle crashes into building in Damascus, sparking fire

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

A person died after their vehicle crashed into a building in Damascus on Sunday night, causing a fire, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that firefighters and police officers were called to the 9800 block of Main Street in Damascus around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The crash led to a two-alarm fire of a multi-use commercial building, he wrote.

In another Tweet on Monday, Piringer wrote that the driver had died and that the fire had caused more than $650,000 in damage. He did not identify the driver.

The fire and crash are under investigation.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com