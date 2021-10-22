One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

A multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring killed one person and injured several others Thursday night, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Georgia and Dexter avenues just after 10 p.m., police spokeswoman Officer Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat. One person was killed and others were taken to hospitals for their injuries, she wrote.

Durham did not have additional details Thursday evening.

The crash happened in the Forest Glen area of Silver Spring, just north of the interchange between Georgia Avenue and the Capitol Beltway.

