Officers who shot and killed 21-year-old man at Gaithersburg McDonald’s will not be charged

Four officers who fatally shot a 21-year-old man outside a McDonald’s in Gaithersburg will not be charged, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The four officers shot and Killed Ryan LeRoux on July 16 after a standoff of more than 90 minutes on July 16 in the drive through-through lane.

Montgomery County police were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. that night after they got a call that LeRoux refused to pay for food in the drive-through lane and had parked there. When an officer saw a handgun in the passenger seat of his SUV, they called for backup.

Body camera footage shows an emergency dispatcher communicating with LeRoux over the radio, attempts by officers to reach LeRoux and police saying a mobile crisis negotiator is on the way. However, the officers shot LeRoux before the crisis negotiator arrived.

When LeRoux is seen adjusting his seat from a reclining position in the video, the officers fired. It’s not clear whether LeRoux was holding a gun at the time. Police have said the handgun was on the passenger’s seat of the vehicle during most of the standoff, and in his lap after they shot him.

A report released by Howard County prosecutors on Monday is more definitive, stating that “LeRoux sat up in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and then allegedly pointed a gun at multiple officers on the scene.”

The officers then shot at LeRoux and struck him multiple times, according to the report. The officers were:

Brooks Inman, 13 years of experience

Sara Vaughan, 3 years of experience

John Cerny, 19.5 years of experience

Romand Schmuck, 23 years of experience

LeRoux died at 12:30 a.m. the next day in a hospital, according to the report.

This story will be updated.