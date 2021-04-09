Off-duty Pentagon officer charged with murdering two men in Takoma Park

An off-duty Pentagon Protection Officer has been charged with murdering two men in Takoma Park on Wednesday, Takoma Park police said.

The officer told police that he thought he saw a break-in of a vehicle and the people “failed to follow his direction” as they fled in the vehicle, so he shot them.

David Hall Dixon, of the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, was charged in an arrest warrant with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of handgun in commission of a felony and one count of reckless endangerment.

The charges are for killing 32-year-old Dominique Williams of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, police said in a press release on Friday.

Police said Dixon was taken into custody on Friday morning.

Police had said on Wednesday that Takoma Park officers heard shots fired in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums at 7333 New Hampshire Ave.

Dixon told police that he thought he saw a vehicle break-in, and the people he saw “failed to follow his direction.” He shot two people as they tried to flee, and both later died at a hospital of their gunshot wounds.

Police initially did not identify Dixon on Wednesday, when he had not been charged. They publicly identified Johnson and Williams on Thursday.

Police said Dixon is also being charged with attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony against 36-year-old Michael Thomas, of Washington, D.C., who was driving a vehicle at which Dixon fired.

Court records were not immediately available Friday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

