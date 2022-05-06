Off-duty Maryland-National Capital Park police officer allegedly shot two people in Parkville

A Maryland-National Capital Park police officer was off-duty when he allegedly shot two people Thursday evening in Parkville, according to a police spokesperson.

Details about the shooting remain scarce, but Lt. Tracy Lieberman, a spokeswoman for the park police, said more information would likely come out later Friday or over the weekend.

According to a news release, the shooting occurred at around 6:20 p.m. Two people were shot and are being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds. A Baltimore County Police news release states that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road in Parkville.

An off-duty officer was released from the hospital with minor injuries, the release stated. The officer has not been identified by police.

Investigators believe that all the suspects involved have been identified and that there is no longer a threat to the community, the release stated. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the Baltimore County Police Department is leading the investigation, and that a press conference would be held “in the near future with additional details.”

