Northwood High coach, security assistant arrested on child molestation charges

A track & field coach and security assistant at Northwood High School in Silver Spring has been arrested on felony child sex assault and molestation charges by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Authorities arrested him after returning to the United States on Tuesday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, 31, of Takoma Park, was arrested on Tuesday when he flew back from the Dominican Republic, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release.

Customs and Border Protection did not provide additional details about Reumante’s arrest, referring other questions to county police.

Montgomery County police have filed an extradition warrant. Reumante has been turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police for extradition proceedings, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Officer Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, a county police spokesman, told Bethesda Beat he would try to respond with more information on Thursday.

Reumante is a security assistant and track & field coach at Northwood, and is currently on administrative leave, Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Chris Cram wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

“The news of Mr. Reumante’s arrest by Customs and Border Patrol officials is just coming to us, for this reason, and rules around personnel matters we don’t have more to say at this time,” he wrote.

Fox 5 previously reported on Reumante’s arrest.

