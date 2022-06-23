No charges for four officers involved in 2021 fatal shooting of man in downtown Silver Spring

Four officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Silver Spring during a traffic stop last year will not face charges, according to authorities.

The officers fatally shot Osman Sesay, 27, of Silver Spring during a traffic stop near the intersection of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, according to authorities.

Authorities have said an off-duty Montgomery County police officer got a call for a shooting in the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:25 a.m. that day. Police have said the off-duty officer found a man who had been shot and injured. The man was taken to a local hospital. The off-duty officer saw the shooting suspect’s car when he arrived at the scene.

The off-duty officer gave a description of the shooting suspect’s car to on-duty officers and those officers saw a car that matched the description in the area of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues about half a mile away, according to a report released Thursday by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Officer Nathan Lenhart conducted a traffic stop as backup also responded. Sesay got out of the rear passenger side of the car against officers’ orders, according to the report. The report said Sesay pointed a handgun at officers, and four officers fired at him. Sesay was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene, according to the report.

The four officers who fired shots were:

Lenhart, 30, who has been with the department since 2013

Karli Dorsey, 23, who has been with the department since 2020

Dennis Tejada, 37, who has been with the department since 2006

Eric Kessler, 36, who has been with the department since 2014.

The officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard practice while a shooting by police officers is investigated.

The AG’s Independent Investigations Division, created in 2021, investigated the shooting. However, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office made the decision not to charge any of the officers, pursuant to an agreement between the Montgomery County and Howard County’s state’s attorney’s offices, according to the report. Under the agreement, one county prosecutes a use-of-force incident by a law enforcement officer in the other county.

“….Based upon a thorough review of the report it is the opinion of the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office that the actions of the shooting officers on December 29, 2021, were reasonable under the circumstances,” the report states.

Sesay’s death is one of five fatal shootings by law enforcement in Montgomery County that occurred in 2021. In four of the five cases, officers were not charged. However, an off-duty Pentagon police officer was charged with murder after authorities say he shot and killed two men in Takoma Park in April 2021. The Pentagon officer is scheduled to go on trial later this year.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com