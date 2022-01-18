UPDATED: New Hampshire Avenue crash kills pedestrian

A vehicle crash killed a pedestrian in Silver Spring on Monday, in the same area where another pedestrian was struck and killed one year ago, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers got a call at 5:37 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Elton Road, spokesman Carlos Cortes-Vazquez wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

He did not have additional information about what happened, the vehicle, the driver or the pedestrian.

Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that the pedestrian had injuries considered life-threatening and was not taken to the hospital.

In another email to Bethesda Beat Monday night, Cortes-Vazquez wrote that the pedestrian died.

The area where Monday’s crash happened is near the interchange between New Hampshire Avenue and I-495. On Jan. 15, 2021, a hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian Mark. C. Henderson, 66, of Takoma Park, in the same area, police said at the time.

