New documentary series questions police, government handling of 1986 death case

Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring in 1986. Local police and the state medical examiner's office ruled it suicide. Keith's sister, Sherri Warren, and others have challenged that determination. File photo

On July 31, 1986, Montgomery County firefighter Dallas Lipp responded to a wooded area in Silver Spring for reports of an “attempted suicide by hanging.”

Once there, he found the body of a young Black man hanging from a rope in a tree.

Lipp quickly concluded that the man could not have died by suicide, given the configuration of the rope and from what he saw at the scene in the woods.

After an investigation, police and the state medical examiner’s office determined that Keith Warren, 19, died by suicide. For years following his death, Keith’s mother, Mary Couey, questioned police, local and state authorities about that classification, citing unusual details.

The Warren family has a few allies in current and former elected officials. One is Doug Gansler, who was state attorney general for eight years and is running for governor.

Gansler, Montgomery County’s state’s attorney from 1999 to 2007, convened a grand jury in 1999 for a two-year review of the case.

Gansler said in an interview this week that he believes the medical examiner should reclassify the case as “undetermined.” He said the grand jury found Keith Warren’s cause of death to be “inconclusive” in 2003.

35 years later, Sherri Warren is still fighting for justice and answers for the death of her brother Keith Warren. Stream the new docuseries #Uprooted now on #discoveryplus and listen to the #Uprooted podcast exclusively on the @SiriusXM app: https://t.co/vhFlS70cID pic.twitter.com/n4pnBZkKlX — discovery+ (@discoveryplus) February 19, 2022

He and Lipp are featured in “Uprooted,” a new three-part documentary series on Discovery Plus that aims to shed light on the case and calls on government officials to reclassify the death from “suicide” to “undetermined” or “unclassified.”

Couey died in 2009. Sherri Warren, Keith’s sister, has taken the lead in attempts to persuade officials to determine Keith’s death was not suicide. Sherri, who is featured in the series, uses a Twitter account, a Facebook page and a website to publicize the case.

Last year, on Sherri Warren’s behalf, Montgomery County Council Member Hans Riemer asked County Executive Marc Elrich and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office to look at the case.

Riemer, who is in the opening and closing parts of the “Uprooted” series, said in an interview that he spoke with Frosh about reopening it and getting the state medical examiner’s office to take another look. According to Riemer, Frosh was interested in talking with Sherri Warren about her brother’s death.

Riemer, however, believes that the county should acknowledge that it did not properly investigate Keith Warren’s death, even before any further action is potentially taken.

“I think the first point is, let’s get Montgomery County to own up to this and take responsibility,” Riemer said. “Other pieces will fall into place if Montgomery County takes responsibility and stops passing the buck.”

Montgomery County police have said they do not intend to reopen the case; it’s up to Frosh’s office to begin that process.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for Frosh, declined to comment Wednesday.

Sherri Warren spoke at a screening of the first part of “Uprooted” at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in downtown Silver Spring this month.

After the viewing, “Uprooted” director Avril Z. Speaks, executive producer Matt McDonough and Sherri Warren fielded questions about making the series and Sherri’s continued efforts to get local authorities to reexamine what happened to her brother.

“Uprooted” cites what Sherri and others believe are mistakes and inconsistencies in the handling of Keith Warren’s death and case, including:

A full autopsy was not performed when Keith was found and he was embalmed at a local funeral home without the family’s permission.

The scene was not secured well.

The police gave the Warren family Keith’s clothes, shoes, and the rope found at the scene. But the rope did not have the noose. In April 1992, Couey received five photos at her home showing Keith hanging from the rope. Keith’s family says the clothes it received were not what Keith was wearing in the picture. It was the first time the family saw photos of Keith’s body hanging from the tree after his death.

In those pictures, another person can be seen in the background, something Sherri and others believe shows that others could have been involved in Keith’s death.

In May 1994, Keith’s body was exhumed and an autopsy was performed. An independent pathologist determined the presence of toxins in the body, including trichloroethane, a solvent. Some, including a retired Washington, D.C., police detective, believe this means Keith could have been poisoned, given that the substance emits a sweet odor. Police recovered wine coolers at the scene. The family wondered if trichloroethane could have been mixed with wine or something similar.

Gansler said there was a lot of evidence to suggest that Keith’s death was not suicide.

He said in an interview this week that the fact that a Black man was seen hanging in a tree raised suspicion, and that the police’s investigation was done “in a pretty shoddy manner.” Family members came to him with details around 1998 or 1999, and he reopened the case in 1999.

He declined to go into detail about what was presented to the grand jury, but said he had a hard time figuring out why the state’s medical examiner did not look at the case after the conclusion in 2003. There was a “dearth of evidence” to suggest suicide, he said.

Gansler said that if he is elected governor, he would revisit the case, given his experience with it.

“Look: The medical examiner should do the family justice, and change the classification to undetermined,” he said.

In an interview after the panel and screening earlier this month, Sherri Warren said she wants local police and government officials to meet “her in the middle” by reclassifying Keith’s death as undetermined, not suicide.

She also wants an outside agency to investigate the case.

“If there’s nothing to hide, have an outside agency come in, look at the information and evidence, and let them come to a conclusion,” Sherri said.

Last year, Riemer said he was told by Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones that it would take a request from the state attorney general’s office to get the state medical examiner to reopen the case.

Bruce Goldfarb, a spokesman for the Maryland chief medical examiner’s office, said Tuesday that the office is aware of the “Uprooted” series, but he declined to comment.

Jones, who is interviewed in the series, issued the following statement Tuesday about the case:

“The Montgomery County Police Department has been saddened by the death of Keith Warren for over 36 years and it will always be a tragedy,” Jones said in the statement. “This case has been authorized by previous Montgomery County Police Chiefs for review several times with different entities over this period (36 years) to include different investigators, medical experts and a Montgomery County Grand Jury to review the case.

“The final official determination regarding the cause and manner of death is made by the State of Maryland’s Medical Examiner’s Office and not the Montgomery County Police Department. The suicide ruling was made, and Maryland law requires a court order to change this ruling. Attempts have been made to obtain court orders and the judicial branch has denied such orders. No new evidence has been introduced in recent years and Medical Examiner’s Office has declined to reopen the investigation.”

In 2012, Capt. Dave Gillespie, the director of the major crimes division at the time, told The Washington Post: “This investigation has had more reviews by more people than any other suicide. We empathize with the family for the loss of Keith, and it is important for us to help the family to have closure. But we can only tell the facts as we know them.”

Gillespie acknowledged that an autopsy should have been done, but said he stands by the conclusion that Keith Warren died by suicide.

Lipp, the firefighter who was one of the first people at the scene in 1986, said in an interview after this month’s screening that it seemed that police mishandled the investigation of Keith’s death.

Even though Lipp was the youngest of the crew to respond, he had more than five years of experience as a firefighter, going back to high school and in the military, he said. He’s not sure what happened, but believes Keith was dead before he was hanging from the tree.

“When I’m looking at that scene, and trying to figure out how he did this to himself, I’ve got some background in actually rigging ropes to move bodies,” Lipp said. “And what I’m seeing is a configuration of a rope that’s consistent with someone trying to move a body, because of the way the rope was tied around the tree that he was hanging on, and the way it went across to another tree to tie it off. That was completely consistent with someone trying to manage a heavy load.”

He and Sherri hope the “Uprooted” series helps publicize the case and leads to more public pressure on officials to reexamine Keith’s case. The series is available on demand.

Gansler said that the documentary series could lead to a credible witness coming forward, which might lead to action.

“Rarely does it happen,” Gansler said, “But the more exposure that a case like this gets, the more likely that a potential witness may decide, ‘Hey, I want to come forward’ … and that might happen, and that would be helpful here.”

Toward the end of the series, the filmmakers pay tribute to Couey with a quote from her. Sherri had used it to close out the second part of the series.

Couey’s quote was: “My issue is not your issue today, but ignoring my issue will allow one day for my issue to become your issue.”

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com