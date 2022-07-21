Multiple workers rescued after trench partially collapses at Rockville home construction site

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on July 21, 2022, to include the latest information

Multiple workers were rescued Thursday afternoon from a trench that partially collapsed at a home construction site in Rockville, including one worker who was extricated with traumatic injuries, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.

Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that multiple people were in a trench in the 9600 block of Veirs Drive. Most were rescued, but one was buried up to the waist as of 2:30 p.m., he wrote.

Piringer later said in a video around 3:15 p.m. that the male worker who had been trapped had been extricated with traumatic injuries, he said. A video Piringer posted at 3:50 p.m. showed a helicopter preparing to fly the patient to a hospital.

State police planned to fly the worker to a hospital by helicopter, he said.

The trench is 6 feet deep, 3 feet wide and 10 feet long, according to Piringer.

In an earlier video, Piringer said crews were called to the site around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a partial dirt collapse at a home construction site. Three people were trapped initially, he said. One was rescued by Fire & Rescue crews, and another self-rescued, he said.

As of 2 p.m. Veirs Drive was closed between Oakwood and Bald Cypress drives due to a technical rescue, according to Piringer.

