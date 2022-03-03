Screenshot from video posted by Pete Piringer

This story was updated at 12:01 p.m. March 3, 2022, with more details and again at 1:10 p.m.

About a dozen people were injured following an explosion and fire at a Silver Spring-area apartment complex on Thursday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official.

The explosion and fire were at Friendly Garden Apartments at 2423 Lyttonsville Road.

Ten people were taken to hospitals, including several with serious injuries, according to Fire Chief Scott Goldstein

In a Twitter post at about 10:37 a.m., Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote that a fire was reported on the first floor.

Three minutes later, Piringer wrote that there was an explosion and “heavy fire” at the four-story building.

A building at the complex collapsed, leaving a wall standing. Piringer called the structural damage “pretty heavy.”

Piringer said in an interview that five people had injuries considered priority 1, which are the most serious on a scale of 1 to 3.

Another seven or eight people had injuries considered priority 3, Piringer said.

Social media posts showed pictures and videos of a large fire and smoke visible from several miles away.

Goldstein said a call came in at about 10:30 a.m. for a fire at a four-story garden-style apartment building. Firefighters found significant fire on all four levels, he said.

Fire and Rescue Service helped “at least several people” escape from the building before it was consumed by fire and collapsed further, Goldstein said.

As of early Thursday afternoon, there was no indication of what caused the explosion and fire. Goldstein said there was a “wide range” of possibilities.

“Our focus is on life and safety at this time,” he said during an afternoon press conference.

There are multiple buildings at Friendly Garden Apartments, and all were evacuated. Goldstein said crews were searching the buildings to see if anyone was still in them.

According to Piringer, about 150 firefighters responded.

“This is obviously a really tragic event here,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “It’s kind of scary looking at the extent of the explosion. We’ll do everything we can to get to the bottom of it and ultimately decide if there’s something we, as a county, as a regulatory body, need to do (to prevent it from happening again).”

The scene was busy with rescue and fire vehicles. Metrobuses were there to provide water to people.

Washington Gas, Pepco and the American Red Cross also were at the scene.

Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services, said a shelter will be set up nearby to help people residents who were displaced.

This story will be updated.