 Updated: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Silver Spring
  • .2020
  • .Updated: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

Updated: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

His motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Colesville Road and Southwood Avenue, police said

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

A man died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

Police wrote on Twitter that the motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Colesville Road and Southwood Avenue around 2 p.m. The police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating, police said.

Police later wrote that the man died of his injuries. They did not immediately give the driver’s identity or any additional details about what happened.

Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti said as of 5 p.m. the area where the crash occurred was closed.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Coronavirus image

New state figures show 83 cases of coronavirus disease in Montgomery

Maryland has 244, up nearly 100 in two days
Untitled design (38)

UPDATED: First Montgomery County resident dies of coronavirus disease

Department of Health says she was in her 40s, had underlying health condition
Takeout

Local restaurants that are providing carryout and delivery

Here’s a list of some of the eateries that are still open

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Digital Advertising Specialist |

Bethesda Magazine

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Part-Time Lead House Manager |

Round House Theatre

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

2020 Summer Internship – Communications & Engagement |

Weber Shandwick

Marketing Buyer |

GEICO

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Real Estate Development Intern |

Bellwether Enterprise

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

[contact-form-7 id="167719" title="Mailparser Forward"]

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending