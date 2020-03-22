Updated: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Silver Spring
His motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Colesville Road and Southwood Avenue, police said
A man died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.
Police wrote on Twitter that the motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Colesville Road and Southwood Avenue around 2 p.m. The police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating, police said.
Police later wrote that the man died of his injuries. They did not immediately give the driver’s identity or any additional details about what happened.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti said as of 5 p.m. the area where the crash occurred was closed.
This story will be updated.
