Motorcyclist dies following crash in Potomac

A motorcyclist died on Sunday, two days after he crashed into a retaining wall in Potomac, according to Montgomery County police.

William Herndon True Jr., 60, of Potomac, was riding a gray 2019 Ducati Diavel south on Falls Road near Potomac Tennis Lane around 5 p.m. Friday, police said in a press release Monday.

True’s motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit a granite retaining wall, police said. He was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in an entryway into Normandie Farm restaurant.

True was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, then died on Sunday, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and said Monday that it does not appear that another vehicle was involved.

