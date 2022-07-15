Motorcycle driver dies in collision with Montgomery County police cruiser

A male motorcycle driver died Thursday night after rear-ending a Montgomery County police cruiser on the Intercounty Connector, according to police.

At about 7:28 p.m., a male driving a motorcycle at a “high rate of speed” hit a patrol car that was traveling westbound on the highway, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Department of Police. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Intercounty Connector was closed in both directions between Shady Grove Road and Georgia Avenue as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

The officer, who was on duty at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to the department’s statement.

The statement did not identify either the motorcycle driver or the officer involved.

No additional information was immediately available.