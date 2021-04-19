This story was updated at 8:28 p.m. on April 19, 2021, to include the identity of the victim and other details about the crash.

A Bethesda man died Monday morning after Montgomery County police say his motorcycle hit a tractor trailer and a van on River Road.

Babak Roboubi, 57, of Helmsdale Road was riding his 2012 Yamaha Zuma motorcycle west on River Road just before 11:30 a.m., traveling next to a 2004 Peterbilt tractor trailer, police said in a press release.

The motorcycle hit the side of the truck, police said.

Roboubi’s motorcycle then hit a 2020 Ford Transit van stopped on Beech Tree Road and was waiting to turn onto River Road, police said. Roboubi died of his injuries at the scene.

Bobbie Evans III, 33, of Baltimore, and Bafoday Tunkara, 39, of Silver Spring, were driving the tractor trailer and the Ford Transit, respectively, police said. Neither was injured.

Police posted about the crash on Twitter earlier on Monday, but provided few details.

The intersection of River and Beech Tree roads was temporarily closed during the investigation.

