 More Than $60,000 in Jewelry Reported Stolen from Bethesda Store
Police say three men took about 100 items

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Photo via Montgomery County police

Montgomery County police are investigating a report that three men stole more than $60,000 in merchandise from The Jewelry Exchange in downtown Bethesda last week.

According to police, the men entered the store at 7747 Old Georgetown Road around 5:46 p.m. on Friday. One man was armed, police said.

Police said the robbers demanded jewelry and while two took the merchandise, the third “acted as a lookout” at the front door. The robbers took more than 100 items, police said.

Police announced the robbery in a press release and included a surveillance video that shows three men in hooded coats entering the store.

Later, two of the men are seen at the counter stuffing items into bags as a person behind the counter, whose face is blurred, hands them the items. The men are seen leaving the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5100 or Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 for a reward of up to $10,000.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

