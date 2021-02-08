More than 50 adults, children and pets were displaced from a Gaithersburg apartment building on Duvall Lane Sunday because of a fire. Photo by Pete Piringer via Twitter

More than 50 were displaced after a fire broke out in a four-story Gaithersburg apartment building Sunday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, posted on Twitter Sunday that the fire happened around 4:30 p.m. on Duvall Lane, displacing more than 50, which included adults, children and pets.

He wrote that 85 firefighters went to the scene and rescued one person from the third floor. No one was injured.

An electrical malfunction between the second and third floors likely caused the fire, Piringer wrote.

Piringer wrote that the fire caused about $1.75 million in damage and affected 14 units in the building.

