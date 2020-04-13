More than $4,500 worth of tools reported stolen from Bethesda construction site
Police release surveillance photos of male, minivan on Monday
Montgomery County police released a surveillance photo of a male they say took 4,500 worth of tools from a construction site in Bethesda on March 15
Photo courtesy of Montgomery County police
A male took more than $4,500 worth of tools from a construction site last month in downtown Bethesda, Montgomery County police said Monday.
Police said in a press release that the thief entered the site at 7020 Arlington Road around 9:46 a.m. on March 15, according to surveillance video from cameras at a business. He took more than $4,500 worth of tools from storage containers at the site.
The thief went back to the site around 8:44 p.m. the same day, but police said they don’t think he took anything else.
The address matches the site of Euro Motorcars, which is rebuilding its showroom.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Police on Monday released surveillance photos of the thief and the minivan they think he used. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6710.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com