 More than $4,500 worth of tools reported stolen from Bethesda construction site
  • .2020
  • .More than $4,500 worth of tools reported stolen from Bethesda construction site

More than $4,500 worth of tools reported stolen from Bethesda construction site

Police release surveillance photos of male, minivan on Monday

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Montgomery County police released a surveillance photo of a male they say took 4,500 worth of tools from a construction site in Bethesda on March 15

Photo courtesy of Montgomery County police

A male took more than $4,500 worth of tools from a construction site last month in downtown Bethesda, Montgomery County police said Monday.

Police said in a press release that the thief entered the site at 7020 Arlington Road around 9:46 a.m. on March 15, according to surveillance video from cameras at a business. He took more than $4,500 worth of tools from storage containers at the site.

The thief went back to the site around 8:44 p.m. the same day, but police said they don’t think he took anything else.

The address matches the site of Euro Motorcars, which is rebuilding its showroom.

Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Police on Monday released surveillance photos of the thief and the minivan they think he used. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6710.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Bethesda Country Club furloughs 128 employees

They will return to work when club reopens, general manager says

Updated: Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increase 8% in one day

Three of the five ZIP codes with the most coronavirus cases in Maryland are in Silver Spring

County Council members promise no tax hike

Two public hearings will be held on Thursday

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Marketing Assistant |

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

Sales & Marketing |

Bozzuto

Manager, CE Provider Services |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Floral Designer |

Johnson's Florist and Garden Centers

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

Director of International Admissions |

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending