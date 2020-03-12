Montgomery police officer fatally shoots suspect in Potomac
Shooting while serving 'high-risk search warrant' happened early Thursday
A Montgomery County police officer fatally shot a man while issuing a warrant early Thursday morning in Potomac, according to a news release from the department.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., police were serving a “high-risk search warrant” in the 12200 block of St. James Road in Potomac, according to the news release.
Police said that while issuing the warrant, a police officer fatally shot the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Duncan Socrates Lemp, who lived at the home. The warrant was related to firearms offenses, police said.
The officer was placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated and was not being identified yet Thursday afternoon.
Additional information was not immediately available.
