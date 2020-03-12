 Montgomery police officer fatally shoots suspect in Potomac
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery police officer fatally shoots suspect in Potomac

Montgomery police officer fatally shoots suspect in Potomac

Shooting while serving 'high-risk search warrant' happened early Thursday

By Caitlynn Peetz
| Published:
Police-Symbol

A Montgomery County police officer fatally shot a man while issuing a warrant early Thursday morning in Potomac, according to a news release from the department.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., police were serving a “high-risk search warrant” in the 12200 block of St. James Road in Potomac, according to the news release.

Police said that while issuing the warrant, a police officer fatally shot the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Duncan Socrates Lemp, who lived at the home. The warrant was related to firearms offenses, police said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated and was not being identified yet Thursday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Strathmore concert hall

Strathmore, BSO cancel concerts

Tony Bennett, George Winston shows among those pulled from schedule
mcps-edit

MCPS and all other Maryland public schools to close beginning Monday

Closures to last through March 27
Hogan March 12 resized

Updated: Governor bans gatherings of at least 250 people in attempt to curtail coronavirus

State's first three cases of coronavirus disease, all from Montgomery County, have recovered

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Medicaid Operations Undergraduate Internship |

Kaiser Permanente

Marketing/Sales Associate |

Atlantic Recycling Group

Digital Advertising Specialist |

Bethesda Magazine

Accounting Intern |

B.F. Saul Company

Financial Planning Representative |

Mass Mutual Greater Washington

Undergraduate Intern – Cybersecurity Analyst |

FINRA CAT Cybersecurity

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Shipping and Receiving Associate |

Armani Exchange

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested