.Montgomery County police officer shoots male in White Oak area

By Dan Schere
A Montgomery County police officer shot and injured a male in the White Oak area Thursday afternoon, police wrote on Twitter.

Police wrote that an officer shot a male around 2:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court. The call was in response to a weapons complaint, police wrote.

The male was taken to a hospital, police said. They did not give any additional details.

Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview Thursday that the department’s protocol for officer-involved shootings is to place officers on paid administrative leave while it is investigated.

Goodale did not know any additional details about what happened.

This story will be updated

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

